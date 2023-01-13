See All Podiatrists in Huntington Beach, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Gennady Kolodenker, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (21)
Map Pin Small Huntington Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gennady Kolodenker, DPM

Dr. Gennady Kolodenker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Kolodenker works at OC Podiatry in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kolodenker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Huntington Beach
    19582 Beach Blvd Ste 270, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 651-1202
  2. 2
    OC Podiatry
    16405 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 270, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 651-1202
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Stress Fracture of Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 13, 2023
    Dr. Kolodenker went above and beyond to help me. Even though my problems turned out to not be about my foot, he made an effort to make sure I get the care I needed. I would recommend him 100000000%!!
    Lauren Mindoro — Jan 13, 2023
    About Dr. Gennady Kolodenker, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659516151
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sports Medicine and Surgery
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UMDNJ
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Seton Hall University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gennady Kolodenker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolodenker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kolodenker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kolodenker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolodenker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolodenker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolodenker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolodenker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

