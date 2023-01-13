Dr. Gennady Kolodenker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolodenker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gennady Kolodenker, DPM
Overview of Dr. Gennady Kolodenker, DPM
Dr. Gennady Kolodenker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Kolodenker's Office Locations
Huntington Beach19582 Beach Blvd Ste 270, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (949) 651-1202
OC Podiatry16405 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 270, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 651-1202Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kolodenker went above and beyond to help me. Even though my problems turned out to not be about my foot, he made an effort to make sure I get the care I needed. I would recommend him 100000000%!!
About Dr. Gennady Kolodenker, DPM
- Podiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1659516151
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine and Surgery
- UMDNJ
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Seton Hall University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolodenker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolodenker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolodenker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolodenker speaks Russian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolodenker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolodenker.
