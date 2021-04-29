See All Dermatologists in Studio City, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Gennady Rubinstein, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (721)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gennady Rubinstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Studio City, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Rubinstein works at Dermatology & Laser Centre in Studio City, CA with other offices in Simi Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Dermatitis and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology & Laser Centre
    3959 Laurel Canyon Blvd Ste F, Studio City, CA 91604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 202-4196
  2. 2
    Dermatology and Laser Centre of Simi Valley
    135 Macaw Ln # 200, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 202-4196

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Simi Valley
  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 721 ratings
    Patient Ratings (721)
    5 Star
    (625)
    4 Star
    (62)
    3 Star
    (14)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Gennady Rubinstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720083744
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery|University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Surgery
    Internship
    • Kaiser Pemanente Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gennady Rubinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rubinstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubinstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubinstein has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Dermatitis and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubinstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    721 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubinstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubinstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubinstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubinstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

