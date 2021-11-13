Overview of Dr. Gennady Ukrainsky, MD

Dr. Gennady Ukrainsky, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.



Dr. Ukrainsky works at Gennady Ukrainsky MD PC in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY, Cliffside Park, NJ and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.