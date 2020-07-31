See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Mason, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Gennaro Labella, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gennaro Labella, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Labella works at Group Health Mason in Mason, OH with other offices in Montgomery, OH and Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Anorectal Abscess and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health Mason
    6010 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 872-2055
  2. 2
    10506 Montgomery Rd Ste 304, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 346-6900
  3. 3
    Bethesda Diagnostics - Kenwood
    8240 Northcreek Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 246-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal Fissure
Anorectal Abscess
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Anal Fissure
Anorectal Abscess
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags

Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 31, 2020
Visited with three different doctors in my area to determine the best treatment for my condition. I felt most comfortable with Dr. Labella. I'm very glad I chose him. He did a fantastic job! He explained everything clearly and his diagnosis and treatment suggestion was right on the money. I'm doing great in my recovery. His staff was great to work with as well. Very nice and professional people. I highly recommend his services. Corwin A.
    Corwin Anthony — Jul 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gennaro Labella, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306953989
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gennaro Labella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Labella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Labella has seen patients for Anal Fissure, Anorectal Abscess and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Labella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

