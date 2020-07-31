Dr. Gennaro Labella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Labella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gennaro Labella, MD
Overview
Dr. Gennaro Labella, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Labella works at
Locations
-
1
Group Health Mason6010 S Mason Montgomery Rd, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 872-2055
- 2 10506 Montgomery Rd Ste 304, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 346-6900
-
3
Bethesda Diagnostics - Kenwood8240 Northcreek Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 246-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Labella?
Visited with three different doctors in my area to determine the best treatment for my condition. I felt most comfortable with Dr. Labella. I'm very glad I chose him. He did a fantastic job! He explained everything clearly and his diagnosis and treatment suggestion was right on the money. I'm doing great in my recovery. His staff was great to work with as well. Very nice and professional people. I highly recommend his services. Corwin A.
About Dr. Gennaro Labella, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1306953989
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Labella accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Labella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Labella works at
Dr. Labella has seen patients for Anal Fissure, Anorectal Abscess and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Labella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.