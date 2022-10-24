Overview of Dr. Gennaro Rubino, MD

Dr. Gennaro Rubino, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Rubino works at Cecere & Rubino Int Med Assocs in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.