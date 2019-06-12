Overview of Dr. Genon Wicina, MD

Dr. Genon Wicina, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Wicina works at Coastal Caravan in Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.