Overview of Dr. Genri Pinkhasov, MD

Dr. Genri Pinkhasov, MD is an Urology Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter, Northwest Health- Starke and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Pinkhasov works at Lakeshore Urology in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.