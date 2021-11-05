Dr. Gentian Lluri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lluri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gentian Lluri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gentian Lluri, MD
Dr. Gentian Lluri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Lluri works at
Dr. Lluri's Office Locations
Ahmanson/UCLA Adult Congenital Heart Disease Center100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 630E, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 935-3086
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Competent, didn't make me wait, excellent explanations
About Dr. Gentian Lluri, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Albanian
Education & Certifications
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lluri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lluri has seen patients for Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Septal Defect and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
