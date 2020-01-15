Overview of Dr. Gentiana Bakaj, MD

Dr. Gentiana Bakaj, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.



Dr. Bakaj works at Detar Healthcare System in Victoria, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.