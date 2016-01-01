Dr. Gentry Larue Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larue Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gentry Larue Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gentry Larue Jr, MD
Dr. Gentry Larue Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.
Dr. Larue Jr works at
Dr. Larue Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Healthfirst Bluegrass Pharmacy496 SOUTHLAND DR, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 288-2425
-
2
Healthfirst Bluegrass Inc360 W Loudon Ave, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 388-9033
-
3
Lexington-fayette Urban-county Health Department1640 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington, KY 40505 Directions (859) 288-2425
-
4
Healthfirst Bluegrass Inc1060 Goodwin Dr Ste 110, Lexington, KY 40505 Directions (859) 202-3459
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Larue Jr?
About Dr. Gentry Larue Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1316974314
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larue Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larue Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larue Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larue Jr works at
Dr. Larue Jr has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larue Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Larue Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larue Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larue Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larue Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.