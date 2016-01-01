See All Psychiatrists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Gentry Larue Jr, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Lexington, KY
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gentry Larue Jr, MD

Dr. Gentry Larue Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.

Dr. Larue Jr works at Healthfirst Bluegrass in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
Dr. Larue Jr's Office Locations

    Healthfirst Bluegrass Pharmacy
    496 SOUTHLAND DR, Lexington, KY 40503 (859) 288-2425
    Healthfirst Bluegrass Inc
    360 W Loudon Ave, Lexington, KY 40508 (859) 388-9033
    Lexington-fayette Urban-county Health Department
    1640 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington, KY 40505 (859) 288-2425
    Healthfirst Bluegrass Inc
    1060 Goodwin Dr Ste 110, Lexington, KY 40505 (859) 202-3459

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Gentry Larue Jr, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1316974314
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Kentucky
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gentry Larue Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larue Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Larue Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larue Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larue Jr works at Healthfirst Bluegrass in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Larue Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Larue Jr has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larue Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Larue Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larue Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larue Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larue Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

