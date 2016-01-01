Overview of Dr. Gentry Larue Jr, MD

Dr. Gentry Larue Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.



Dr. Larue Jr works at Healthfirst Bluegrass in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.