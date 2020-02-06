Dr. Gentry Thatcher Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thatcher Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gentry Thatcher Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gentry Thatcher Jr, MD
Dr. Gentry Thatcher Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and Parkland Medical Center.
Dr. Thatcher Jr's Office Locations
1
Andover Ear Nose and Throat Center PC198 Massachusetts Ave Ste 103, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 686-7550
2
Mass General Brigham Community Physicians Inc1 Park Way Ste 3, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (978) 521-7156
3
New England ENT14B Keewaydin Dr, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (978) 685-7550
4
Lawrence General Hospital1 General St, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 683-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Parkland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had Dr. Thatcher for sinus treatment that eventually lead to a surgery done by him and his team. He walked me through the whole process, explained everything clearly, and was so easy to get ahold of if I had any questions at all. I couldn't have asked for a better experience from start to finish. He is clearly very knowledgeable, professional, and experienced.
About Dr. Gentry Thatcher Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124020730
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Thatcher Jr has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thatcher Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thatcher Jr speaks Spanish.
