Dr. Gentry Vu, MD
Dr. Gentry Vu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dameron Hospital and St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton.
Gentry J. Vu, MD, FACOG534 E Maple St, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 933-0509
- Dameron Hospital
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr.Vu delivered all 5 of my children and has been amazing !
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Vietnamese
- 1144338237
- Kaiser Oakland
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- St. George's University School of Medicine
Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vu speaks Vietnamese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
