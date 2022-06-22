Overview of Dr. Geoffery Engel, MD

Dr. Geoffery Engel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Engel works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.