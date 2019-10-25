Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Answini, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Answini, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Batesville, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital and Margaret Mary Health Main Campus.



Dr. Answini works at Margaret Mary Health in Batesville, IN with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Aneurysm, Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.