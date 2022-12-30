See All Neurosurgeons in Paterson, NJ
Dr. Geoffrey Appelboom, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (42)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Appelboom, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Appelboom, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They completed their fellowship with STANFORD UNIVERSITY

Dr. Appelboom works at Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Paterson) in Paterson, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Appelboom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Paterson)
    703 Main St Ste A2404, Paterson, NJ 07503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 754-3616
  2. 2
    Neurosurgeons of NJ
    1680 State Route 23, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 754-2463

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Surgery
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Traumatic Brain Injury
Brain Surgery
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Traumatic Brain Injury

Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Disc Arthroplasty Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Surgery Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Total Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Geoffrey Appelboom, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English, Dutch, French, Hebrew and Spanish
    • 1508224064
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship

