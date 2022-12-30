Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Appelboom, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Appelboom, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They completed their fellowship with STANFORD UNIVERSITY



Dr. Appelboom works at Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Paterson) in Paterson, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.