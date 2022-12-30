Dr. Geoffrey Appelboom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appelboom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Appelboom, MD
Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Appelboom, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Appelboom, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They completed their fellowship with STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Dr. Appelboom works at
Dr. Appelboom's Office Locations
-
1
Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Paterson)703 Main St Ste A2404, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-3616
-
2
Neurosurgeons of NJ1680 State Route 23, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 754-2463
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Appelboom?
TLIF - 17 days post surgery. Numbness, tingling, and nerve shocks down my legs is gone. Still sore from surgery. Great doctor!
About Dr. Geoffrey Appelboom, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Dutch, French, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1508224064
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Appelboom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Appelboom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Appelboom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Appelboom works at
Dr. Appelboom speaks Dutch, French, Hebrew and Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Appelboom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Appelboom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Appelboom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Appelboom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.