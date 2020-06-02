Dr. Bacon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geoffrey Bacon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Geoffrey Bacon, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hampton, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Hampton Roads ENT & Allergy901 Enterprise Pkwy Ste 300, Hampton, VA 23666 Directions (757) 825-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Great experience. First visit and was asked to show up 30 min. early for paperwork. 15 minutes after my arrival I was escorted to an exam room and Dr. Bacon was there within 5 minutes. Dr. Bacon was very pleasant and thorough and explained everything in layman's terms. 5 stars is exactly what the entire practice deserves from the receptionist Felecia to Dr. Bacon. I realize I was an early appointment and delays may occur later in the day but my first experience was outstanding.
About Dr. Geoffrey Bacon, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Eye&Ear Hosp/University of Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Bacon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bacon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bacon has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Deafness and Deviated Septum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bacon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bacon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bacon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.