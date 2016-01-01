Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Bernas, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Bernas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from State University Of New York Upstate Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Bernas works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Orchard Park, NY with other offices in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.