Dr. Geoffrey Bernas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Bernas, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Bernas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from State University Of New York Upstate Medical School and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Dr. Bernas works at
Dr. Bernas' Office Locations
BrookBridge5959 Big Tree Rd Ste 108, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 204-3200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Amherst Health Center4949 Harlem Rd, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 204-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- NovaNet
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Geoffrey Bernas, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1780757641
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine Fellowship
- State University of New York at Buffalo - Orthopaedic Surgery
- State University Of New York Upstate Medical School
- Canisius College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
