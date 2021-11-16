Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Bland, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Dalhousie University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bland works at Wabash Medical Center in Springfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.