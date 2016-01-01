Dr. Geoffrey Block, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Block is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Block, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Block, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati Hospital and is affiliated with The Medical Center of Aurora and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Block's Office Locations
Rocky Mountain Kidney Care10099 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 120, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 921-7940Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Denver Nephrology130 Rampart Way Ste 300B, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 997-0828
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Kaiser Permanente
About Dr. Geoffrey Block, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1861474140
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University Of Cincinnati Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Hospital
- Nephrology
