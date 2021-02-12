Dr. Geoffrey Blossom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blossom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Blossom, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Geoffrey Blossom, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Ohiohealth Heart, Lung and Vascular Surgeons3525 Olentangy River Rd Ste 5300, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-3500
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Being a very analytical person, I greatly valued Dr. Blossom's thorough review and explanation of my condition, along with expectations and red flags to be aware of.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language and Spanish
- Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak|Wayne St University
- Wayne St University
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Blossom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blossom accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blossom has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blossom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blossom speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Blossom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blossom.
