Dr. Geoffrey Bowers, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Bowers, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Bowers, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University.

Dr. Bowers works at Center For Gynecologic Surgery in Moorestown, NJ with other offices in Willingboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health
Dr. Bowers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Gynecologic Surgery
    400 N Church St Ste 110, Moorestown, NJ 08057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 840-8016
    Monday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Center for Gynecologic Surgery
    200 Campbell Dr Ste 101, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 840-8016
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adenomyosis
Endometriosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Adenomyosis
Endometriosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 05, 2022
    Dr Bowers handled my entire case with compassion and respect. He's an incredible surgeon matched by his bedside manor.
    — Sep 05, 2022
    About Dr. Geoffrey Bowers, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740496991
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Undergraduate School
    • Colgate University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geoffrey Bowers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bowers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bowers has seen patients for Adenomyosis and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

