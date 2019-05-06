Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Box, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Box, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Box works at Ohio State University Urology - OSU Men's Health in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.