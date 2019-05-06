Dr. Geoffrey Box, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Box is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Box, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Box, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Box, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Box works at
Dr. Box's Office Locations
-
1
Limited To Official Government Duties On915 Olentangy River Rd Ste 2000, Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (614) 293-8155
-
2
Osu Health System Neurosurgery300 W 10th Ave Fl 1, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 685-4263
-
3
Select Specialty Hosp-columbus410 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-0981
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Box?
He's terrific! His, and a colleague, surgery several years ago saved me and I will be,forever grateful.
About Dr. Geoffrey Box, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1871509406
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Box has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Box accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Box has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Box works at
Dr. Box has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Box on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Box. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Box.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Box, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Box appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.