Dr. Braden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geoffrey Braden, MD
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Braden, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Logan, UT. They completed their fellowship with Brigham Womens Hosp-Harvard
Dr. Braden works at
Locations
Budge Clinic1350 N 500 E, Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 716-1260Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Braden since 1993. He is the best gastric doctor in the world. I was very upset when he left Philly to go to Utah but understood why he went. I am highly recommending him to anybody & everybody who needs a great gastroenterologist. Dr Braden is the very best at what he does & has the best bedside manor ever!! I truly miss him but wish him the best of everything with his new job & his family & new grand baby. My best to everybody who chooses Dr Braden.
About Dr. Geoffrey Braden, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1275597809
Education & Certifications
- Brigham Womens Hosp-Harvard
- Chicago Hosps-U Chicago
- Chicago Hosps-U Chicago
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
