Dr. Geoffrey Chow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Chow, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Chow works at
Locations
Ouhsctulsa1919 S Wheeling Ave Ste 600, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 634-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor...
About Dr. Geoffrey Chow, MD
- General Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of British Columbia
- Northwestern University / McGaw Medical Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Rice University
- General Surgery
