Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Cly, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Cly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Woodlawn Hospital.



Dr. Cly works at Parkview Physicians Group - OB/GYN in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Rochester, IN and Paoli, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.