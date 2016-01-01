See All Physical Therapists in Florence, SC
Dr. Geoffrey Coates-Wynn, MD

Physical Therapy
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Florence, SC
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Coates-Wynn, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Coates-Wynn, MD is a Physical Therapist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Physical Therapy, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center.

Dr. Coates-Wynn works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Hoffmeyer in Florence, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Coates-Wynn's Office Locations

    MUSC Health Primary Care - Hoffmeyer
    1925 Hoffmeyer Rd, Florence, SC 29501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Gait Abnormality
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    
    About Dr. Geoffrey Coates-Wynn, MD

    • Physical Therapy
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1316928377
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Florence Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geoffrey Coates-Wynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coates-Wynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coates-Wynn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coates-Wynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coates-Wynn works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Hoffmeyer in Florence, SC. View the full address on Dr. Coates-Wynn’s profile.

    Dr. Coates-Wynn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coates-Wynn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coates-Wynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coates-Wynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

