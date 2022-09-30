Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Collins, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Collins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.



Dr. Collins works at Collins Orthopaedics LLC in Lake Charles, LA with other offices in Sulphur, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.