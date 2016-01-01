Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geoffrey Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Davis, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Davis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.

Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Aiea Vision Clinic98-211 Pali Momi St Ste 820, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 487-8993
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Geoffrey Davis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Davis has seen patients for Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
