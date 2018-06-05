Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Deutsch, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Deutsch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Thomasville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.



Dr. Deutsch works at Thomasville Orthopedic Center PC in Thomasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Intestinal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.