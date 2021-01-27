Dr. Geoffrey Dolan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Dolan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Dolan, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Dolan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Dolan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dolan's Office Locations
-
1
Samuel Chin Medical Corporation3751 Katella Ave, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 377-1111Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Geoffrey S. Dolan MD3816 Woodruff Ave Ste 412, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (562) 377-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dolan?
I can never get them when I need to, so I fax them @ 562-394-9274 & get a response usually the next day
About Dr. Geoffrey Dolan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Czech
- 1811910847
Education & Certifications
- University Cal Irvine
- University Cal Irvine
- U Cal-Irvine
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolan works at
Dr. Dolan has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dolan speaks Czech.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.