Dr. Geoffrey Durham-Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durham-Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Durham-Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Durham-Smith, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Durham-Smith, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MELBOURNE / SCHOOL OF DENTAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Durham-Smith works at
Dr. Durham-Smith's Office Locations
-
1
Martin Fox M.d.4001 Kresge Way Ste 320, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 895-5850
-
2
Frazier Rehab Institute Medical Center East3920 Dutchmans Ln, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 724-4394
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Durham-Smith?
Dr. D. Smith operated on both of my thumbs for arthritis. My results have been wonderful and I am no longer in pain. I recommend his technique for this particular surgery!
About Dr. Geoffrey Durham-Smith, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1548314594
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MELBOURNE / SCHOOL OF DENTAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Durham-Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Durham-Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Durham-Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Durham-Smith works at
Dr. Durham-Smith has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Durham-Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Durham-Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Durham-Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Durham-Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Durham-Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.