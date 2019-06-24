Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Durham-Smith, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Durham-Smith, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MELBOURNE / SCHOOL OF DENTAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Durham-Smith works at Martin Fox MD and Associates in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.