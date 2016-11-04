Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Emerson, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Emerson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Hennepin Healthcare.



Dr. Emerson works at Hennepin Healthcare Pediatrics in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Hutchinson, MN, Maplewood, MN and Mankato, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Macular Hole and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.