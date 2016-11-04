See All Ophthalmologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Geoffrey Emerson, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Emerson, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Emerson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Hennepin Healthcare.

Dr. Emerson works at Hennepin Healthcare Pediatrics in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Hutchinson, MN, Maplewood, MN and Mankato, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Macular Hole and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Emerson's Office Locations

    Hennepin Healthcare
    701 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 873-5577
    Eye Care Associates PA
    2215 Park Ave Ste 20, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 775-8800
    Regional Eye Surgery Center Inc
    1455 Montreal St SE, Hutchinson, MN 55350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 233-8504
    Retina Center of Minnesota
    710 E 24th St Ste 303, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 871-2292
    2485 Maplewood Dr N Ste 214, Maplewood, MN 55109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 773-5987
    Retina Center, PA
    99 Navaho Ave Ste 100, Mankato, MN 56001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Retina Center
    2845 Maplewood Dr N # 213, Maplewood, MN 55109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 233-8504

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • Hennepin Healthcare

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Geoffrey Emerson, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1801848171
    Education & Certifications

    • Oregon Health Sciences University, Casey Eye Institute (Retina Fellowship)
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital, Wilmer Eye Institute
    • Hospital Of St. Raphael
    • Yale University School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geoffrey Emerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Emerson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Emerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Emerson has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Macular Hole and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Emerson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emerson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

