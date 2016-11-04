Dr. Geoffrey Emerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Emerson, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Emerson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Hennepin Healthcare.
Hennepin Healthcare701 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415 Directions (612) 873-5577
Eye Care Associates PA2215 Park Ave Ste 20, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 775-8800
Regional Eye Surgery Center Inc1455 Montreal St SE, Hutchinson, MN 55350 Directions (800) 233-8504
Retina Center of Minnesota710 E 24th St Ste 303, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 871-2292
- 5 2485 Maplewood Dr N Ste 214, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 773-5987
Retina Center, PA99 Navaho Ave Ste 100, Mankato, MN 56001 Directions
Retina Center2845 Maplewood Dr N # 213, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (800) 233-8504
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- Hennepin Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Emerson was very professional, very easy to talk too, explaining what was wrong, what can be done for you. He is excellent.
About Dr. Geoffrey Emerson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University, Casey Eye Institute (Retina Fellowship)
- Johns Hopkins Hospital, Wilmer Eye Institute
- Hospital Of St. Raphael
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Emerson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emerson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emerson has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Macular Hole and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emerson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Emerson speaks French and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Emerson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emerson.
