Dr. Geoffrey Fasen, MD

General Surgery
Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Fasen, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Fasen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maplewood, MN. 

Dr. Fasen works at Maplewood Surgery Center in Maplewood, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Appendicitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fasen's Office Locations

    Maplewood Surgery Center
    2945 Hazelwood St Ste 300, Maplewood, MN 55109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 471-9701
    St. John's Hospital
    1575 Beam Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 232-7250
    Woodwinds Health Campus
    1925 Woodwinds Dr, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 232-0228

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 16, 2019
    My profession is nursing. I’m very pleased with my post op surgical results. Was off all medications 5 days after surgery. Prepared me for best/worst case scenarios, which I appreciated. I appreciated the pain management and trying to limit narcotic use. I trust him and will be using him again if I need general surgery. Thanks Dr. Fasen, great work!
    About Dr. Geoffrey Fasen, MD

    • General Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fasen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fasen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fasen has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Appendicitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fasen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fasen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fasen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fasen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fasen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

