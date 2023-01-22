Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Fillmore, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Fillmore works at Gastroenterology Specialists in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.