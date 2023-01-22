Dr. Geoffrey Fillmore, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fillmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Fillmore, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Fillmore, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Fillmore works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Specialists, Inc.10210 E 91st St, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 940-8500
-
2
Warren Clinic Dermatology6565 S Yale Ave Ste 1200, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-9433
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After losing confidence in the health care system the last few years, I was blown away by this facility. I was told to be there at a designated time and I was checked in and taken back within 15 minutes of that time. The staff was amazing and made the experience pleasant. I was made aware of everything that was going to take place and nothing was by surprise. Dr Fillmore, Kristina and Kat, Thank You! A standard all health providers should strive for.
About Dr. Geoffrey Fillmore, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1013022680
Education & Certifications
- Scott and White Hospital
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- UNIVERSITY MICHOACAN OF SAN NICOLAS OF HIDALGO
