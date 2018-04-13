See All Psychiatrists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Geoffrey Gabriel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Geoffrey Gabriel, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Gabriel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Gabriel works at TMS Center of Greenville in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Poinsett Psychiatric Innovations, PA
    414 Pettigru St Ste C, Greenville, SC 29601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 404-9706
    Monday
    9:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:45am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:45am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    11:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Acquired Brain Injuries
Addiction
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Acquired Brain Injuries
Addiction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Acquired Brain Injuries Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Interpersonal and Social Rhythm Therapy (ISRT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pharmacogenetic Testing Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychosomatic Medicine Services Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gabriel?

    Apr 13, 2018
    Dr. Gabriel is by far the best doctor I have ever had. He provides an exceptionally high level of care by spending generous amounts of time with me and genuinely caring about me as a whole person. I feel extremely comfortable with him and trust him implicitly. His office is warm and welcoming, and Joanne and Jackie are both absolutely wonderful as well. I can't possibly recommend this practice more enthusiastically!
    Greenville, SC — Apr 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Geoffrey Gabriel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Geoffrey Gabriel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gabriel to family and friends

    Dr. Gabriel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gabriel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Geoffrey Gabriel, MD.

    About Dr. Geoffrey Gabriel, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306946454
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Walter Reed AMC Wash DC
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The Catholic University of America
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geoffrey Gabriel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabriel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gabriel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gabriel works at TMS Center of Greenville in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Gabriel’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabriel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabriel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabriel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabriel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Geoffrey Gabriel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.