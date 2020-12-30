See All Psychiatrists in Mc Lean, VA
Dr. Geoffrey Grammer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Geoffrey Grammer, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Grammer, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Grammer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Grammer works at TMS Neurohealth Centers in Mc Lean, VA with other offices in Kensington, MD and Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Psychiatric Evaluation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Grammer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    TMS Neurohealth Centers
    8405 Greensboro Dr Ste 120, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 333-4867
  2. 2
    Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth
    10400 Connecticut Ave Ste 407, Kensington, MD 20895 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 333-4867
  3. 3
    Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth
    46 W Gude Dr, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 333-4867

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Anxiety
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Grammer?

    Dec 30, 2020
    Each visit with Dr. Grammar were very productive and engaging as doctor patient relationship. My visits to doctor Grammar was initiated after undergoing TMS Therapy treatment after serious traumatic brain injury after being struck down in the crosswalk in Washington, D.C. My treatment was over a series of 12 months. The daily trips back and forth to his office for treatment has been we'll worth my recovery. Dr. Grammer is a very attentive, compassionate, and knowledgable doctor in his field of practice. I'd recommend him highly to anyone seeking his specific area of mental and psychological care for recovery and healing.
    Velma Crawford — Dec 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Geoffrey Grammer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Geoffrey Grammer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grammer to family and friends

    Dr. Grammer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Grammer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Geoffrey Grammer, MD.

    About Dr. Geoffrey Grammer, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528141017
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Walter Reed AMC/Natl Capitol Consortium - Geriatric Psychiatry
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Walter Reed AMC/Natl Capitol Consortium - Internal Medicine/Psychiatry
    Residency
    Internship
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geoffrey Grammer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grammer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grammer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grammer has seen patients for Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and Psychiatric Evaluation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grammer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Grammer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grammer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Geoffrey Grammer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.