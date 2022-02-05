Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Hallock, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Hallock, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Hallock works at Hand Rehabilitation Center of the Lehigh Valley in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Wound Repair and Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.