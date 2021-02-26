Dr. Geoffrey Higgs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higgs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Higgs, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Higgs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from Columbia University - College of Physicians And Surgeons.
Shrader Road7858 Shrader Rd, Richmond, VA 23294 Directions (804) 270-1305Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
St. Francis Location13801 St Francis Blvd # 200, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 270-1305
Lumin Health Physician Group PA4090 Mapleshade Ln Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 255-5588Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Lucky for Texas Dr. Higgs moved to Austin. Sad for me -but I am left with an expertly rebuilt left knee without pain or slack which has held securely all these hard worked years since surgery. I had a horse accident in 2014 which destroyed my left knee . As a woman who claims physical labor my form of exercise I was devastated by my injury. I was then placed with Dr. Higgs who restored my knee and my quality of life. I had my yearly eval yesterday and my knee "looks good in there". It continues to be strong, secure, and pain free. The future looks Bright!
About Dr. Geoffrey Higgs, MD
- 35 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / Massachusetts General Hospital - Fellowship - Sports Medicine and Shoulder Surgery
- Columbia University / Presbyterian Hospital - Orthopaedic Surgery
- Columbia University / Presbyterian Hospital - General Surgery Internship
- Columbia University - College of Physicians And Surgeons
- University Of Virginia, Bs Systems Engineering
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
