Dr. Geoffrey Hopkins, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Syracuse, NY
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Hopkins, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Hopkins, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.

Dr. Hopkins works at Primary Care Center James St. in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hopkins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care Center James St.
    742 JAMES ST, Syracuse, NY 13203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 703-2700
  2. 2
    Liberty Resources Inc.
    1045 James St, Syracuse, NY 13203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 472-4471

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 21, 2018
    Dr. Hopkins has been treating my girlfriend for 2 years now. I highly recommend him to anyone. He takes the time to listen and you can tell he genuinely cares about his patients.
    Thomas Conkey in Baldwinsville, NY — May 21, 2018
    About Dr. Geoffrey Hopkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336161850
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
