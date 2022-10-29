See All Gastroenterologists in Englewood, CO
Dr. Geoffrey Jensen, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (17)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Jensen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Jensen works at South Denver Gastroenterology in Englewood, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health One - South Denver Endoscopy Center
    499 E Hampden Ave Ste 420, Englewood, CO 80113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 788-8888
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    South
    10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 312, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 788-8888
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Hemorrhoids
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Geoffrey Jensen, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1518013143
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geoffrey Jensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jensen has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

