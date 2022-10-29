Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Jensen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Jensen works at South Denver Gastroenterology in Englewood, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.