Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Jiranek, MD is a Gastrointestinal Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastrointestinal Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Jiranek works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.