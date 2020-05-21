Dr. Geoffrey Jiranek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jiranek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Jiranek, MD
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Jiranek, MD is a Gastrointestinal Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastrointestinal Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Jiranek works at
Locations
Virginia Mason Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Internal Medicine33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was absolutely phenomenal. He listened to everything. He asked intelligent perceptive questions. He developed a total plan for my recovery that included medicines, and diet along with enhanced stress relievers. I thought he was top notch.
About Dr. Geoffrey Jiranek, MD
- Gastrointestinal Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1982628806
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Med Ctr
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Med Ctr
- Dartmouth School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Dr. Jiranek works at
