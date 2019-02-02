Dr. Geoffrey Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Joseph, MD
Overview
Dr. Geoffrey Joseph, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Westmoreland County Cardiology44 S Washington Ave, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 689-1335
-
2
Excela Health Quickcare LLC8775 Norwin Ave, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 765-1163
-
3
Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital532 W Pittsburgh St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 689-1335
-
4
Latrobe Area Hospital1 Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 689-1335
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Joseph is a fantastic surgeon! He was extremely caring and checked in on me many times while I was under his care and was great at communicating with my family and myself. I can't imagine finding a more skilled surgeon and doctor that truly cares about you than Dr. Joseph!
About Dr. Geoffrey Joseph, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
