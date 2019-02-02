Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Joseph, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Joseph works at Excela Health General Surgery in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Irwin, PA and Latrobe, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.