Dr. Geoffrey Keyes, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Keyes, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Keyes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Keyes works at Tawc Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Keyes' Office Locations

  1
    Tawc Inc.
    2080 Century Park E Ste 1511, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 859-9388

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction
Restylane® Injections
Liposuction
Restylane® Injections

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Nov 21, 2016
For the pass 5 years I have wanted to get the bump on my nose removed. I had met with a handful of surgeons but after my consultation with Dr. Keyes, I knew he was the right surgeon for me! He knew exactly what I was hoping to achieve. He explained the procedure he would doing in detail. On the day of my surgery I was very confident I was in good hands. I had very little bruising and swelling. I am so happy with my new nose. It looks so natural!
Marion in West Hollywood, CA — Nov 21, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Geoffrey Keyes, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 50 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1912064221
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Cook Co Hosp
Residency
  • U Ill Hosp
Internship
  • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
Medical Education
  • Loyola U, School of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Geoffrey Keyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Keyes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Keyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Keyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keyes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

