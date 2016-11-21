Dr. Geoffrey Keyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Keyes, MD
Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Keyes, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Keyes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Keyes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Keyes' Office Locations
-
1
Tawc Inc.2080 Century Park E Ste 1511, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 859-9388
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keyes?
For the pass 5 years I have wanted to get the bump on my nose removed. I had met with a handful of surgeons but after my consultation with Dr. Keyes, I knew he was the right surgeon for me! He knew exactly what I was hoping to achieve. He explained the procedure he would doing in detail. On the day of my surgery I was very confident I was in good hands. I had very little bruising and swelling. I am so happy with my new nose. It looks so natural!
About Dr. Geoffrey Keyes, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1912064221
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- U Ill Hosp
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Loyola U, School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keyes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keyes works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Keyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.