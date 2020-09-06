See All Plastic Surgeons in Paradise Valley, AZ
Dr. Geoffrey Leber, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (26)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Leber, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Paradise Valley, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MCP Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.

Dr. Leber works at Leber Skin and Laser Center in Paradise Valley, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Geoffrey Evans Leber, MD
    5410 N Scottsdale Rd Ste D500, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 945-5522
  2. 2
    Leber Skin and Laser Center – Geoffrey Leber, MD FACS
    11000 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 160, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermabrasion
Exilis Skin Tightening Therapy
Acne
Dermabrasion
Exilis Skin Tightening Therapy

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Exilis Skin Tightening Therapy Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Geoffrey Leber, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1780773820
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Ellenbogen Aesthetic Plas Surg Inst
Residency
  • Baystate Medical Center
Medical Education
  • MCP Hahnemann University
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Geoffrey Leber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Leber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Leber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Leber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leber.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

