Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geoffrey Lee, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Lee, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus, Margaretville Memorial Hospital, Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Zoe A. Weinstein MD PC117 Marys Ave Ste 105, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 340-1000
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
- Margaretville Memorial Hospital
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Dr. Lee has been my mother’s doctor for several years and has taken excellent care of her health. He cares about our family and is always available to answer our questions. Highly recommend him.
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Proteinuria and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
