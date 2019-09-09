Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Lee, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Lee, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus, Margaretville Memorial Hospital, Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Advanced Kidney Care in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Proteinuria and Parathyroid (Gland) Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.