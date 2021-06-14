Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Lewis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Johnston Health, Rex Hospital and Wilson Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at North Carolina Heart & Vascular in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Smithfield, NC and Wilson, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.