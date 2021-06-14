Dr. Geoffrey Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Lewis, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Lewis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Johnston Health, Rex Hospital and Wilson Medical Center.
North Carolina Heart & Vascular4420 Lake Boone Trl, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 231-8253
Smithfield Heart and Vascular Associates910 Berkshire Rd, Smithfield, NC 27577 Directions (919) 989-7909
North Carolina Heart & Vascular (Raleigh)2800 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 400, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 787-5380Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Carolina Heart & Vascular (wilson)2605 Forest Hills Rd SW Ste D, Wilson, NC 27893 Directions (252) 243-7161
- Johnston Health
- Rex Hospital
- Wilson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Lewis is a no nonsense serious doctor. He made me feel very confident about my symptoms and the ablation procedure. He did follow-up and the procedure worked very well. I would have no problem recommending him to anyone.
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, French
- 1861690893
- Wake Forest University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lewis speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
