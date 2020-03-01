Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Lipscomb, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital, Monroe County Hospital and South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lipscomb works at South Baldwin Family Practice in Foley, AL with other offices in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.