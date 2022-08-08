See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Geoffrey Lynn, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
3.4 (44)
Map Pin Small Delray Beach, FL
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Lynn, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Lynn, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine|Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Lynn works at Comprehensive Cardiac Care Inc in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis and Decortication and Pleurectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Lynn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Cardiac Care Inc
    5258 Linton Blvd Ste 104, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 791-3464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thoracentesis
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Segmentectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
    Aug 08, 2022
    To put it simply, Dr. Lynn saved my life and I will be eternally grateful.
    Gary Davis — Aug 08, 2022
    About Dr. Geoffrey Lynn, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Carolina Heart Institute|Lehigh Valley Hospital|Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    • Drexel University College of Medicine|Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geoffrey Lynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lynn works at Comprehensive Cardiac Care Inc in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lynn’s profile.

    Dr. Lynn has seen patients for Thoracentesis and Decortication and Pleurectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

