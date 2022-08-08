Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Lynn, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Lynn, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine|Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.



Dr. Lynn works at Comprehensive Cardiac Care Inc in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracentesis and Decortication and Pleurectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.