Overview of Dr. Geoffrey Moorer, MD

Dr. Geoffrey Moorer, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Gainesville, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Moorer works at Virginia Cancer Specialists in Gainesville, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.