See All General Surgeons in New London, CT
Dr. Geoffrey Nadzam, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Geoffrey Nadzam, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Geoffrey Nadzam, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New London, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Nadzam works at Yale Medicine - Gastrointestinal & Bariatric Surgery in New London, CT with other offices in New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Yale Medicine - Gastrointestinal & Bariatric Surgery
    365 Montauk Ave Ste 2, New London, CT 06320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 443-3147
  2. 2
    Yale Medicine - Gastrointestinal Surgery
    40 Temple St Ste 7B, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 785-6060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Obesity
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Morbid Obesity Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nadzam?

    Dec 30, 2015
    Dr. Nazdam changed my life!! He and his team are angels on earth. I had the gastric sleeve July 9, 2013 and have lost a total of 135 lbs! It was the best decision I ever made. Not only do they support you through the entire process but they made it painless from the pre-surgical diet all the way through. He did such a great job on re-suturing my stomach I did not even need to have a drain when I woke up. The only resulting complication is a restriction on how much food I can intake. ??????
    Brittani S. in Los Angeles, CA — Dec 30, 2015
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Geoffrey Nadzam, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Geoffrey Nadzam, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nadzam to family and friends

    Dr. Nadzam's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nadzam

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Geoffrey Nadzam, MD.

    About Dr. Geoffrey Nadzam, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548208903
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Stanford University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geoffrey Nadzam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadzam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nadzam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadzam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadzam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadzam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadzam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Geoffrey Nadzam, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.