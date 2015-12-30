Dr. Geoffrey Nadzam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadzam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Geoffrey Nadzam, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Nadzam, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New London, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Yale Medicine - Gastrointestinal & Bariatric Surgery365 Montauk Ave Ste 2, New London, CT 06320 Directions (860) 443-3147
Yale Medicine - Gastrointestinal Surgery40 Temple St Ste 7B, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 785-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Nazdam changed my life!! He and his team are angels on earth. I had the gastric sleeve July 9, 2013 and have lost a total of 135 lbs! It was the best decision I ever made. Not only do they support you through the entire process but they made it painless from the pre-surgical diet all the way through. He did such a great job on re-suturing my stomach I did not even need to have a drain when I woke up. The only resulting complication is a restriction on how much food I can intake. ??????
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Stanford University
- Stanford University
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hosp
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
